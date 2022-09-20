Pearl M. Cutright, 81, of Sharon, passed away with her family by her side Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell.

Mrs. Cutright was born August 29,1941 in Oil City, a daughter of the late Walter L. and Ida M. (Craft) Wise.

She attended Oil City High School.

Pearl had several jobs throughout the years, working at a daycare center, nanny and part time secretary assistant.

Pearl enjoyed crossword puzzles, regular puzzles, and reading Christian adventure books.

She liked listening to Country and Christian Gospel music.

Some of her favorite artists were Jim Reeves, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Elvis and The Gaithers. She loved singing, especially with her church group.

Pearl took great joy in hosting family Christmas parties.

She loved having the family together sharing stories and memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her grandkids loved her sweet personality and loving heart, they all said Grandma Pearl gave the best hugs.

She is survived by four sons, Walter W. Rhodes, Mercer, James L. (Wendy) Rhodes, Chelan, Washington, David L. Rhodes, Titusville, Pennsylvania and Christian J. Rhodes, Oil City; three step sons, William Schwab, Leavittsburg, Ohio, John Cutright, Ohio and Brad Cutright, Erie, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Eileen G. (William) Armstrong, Mercer, Etta M. Irwin, Sharon; two grandchildren, Alan McClelland, Sharon and Brynn Rhodes, Chelan, Washington; and many great-grandchildren.

Also Special Friends. Tina and Doug Buchanan, Titusville; Trisha Mandaville, Titusville; Ryan Mandaville (Melinda), Colorado Springs Colorado; and Daisy, the dog who loved when Grandma came to visit.

Besides her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husbands, William “Bay” Cutright and William L. Rhodes; two sisters, Twila A. Edwards and Vernie A. Haag and three brother-in-laws, Tony Matulewicz, William Edwards, Sr. and Richard Sliter, Sr.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on October 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in Transformation Church, 1605 S. Center St. Ext. Grove City, PA 16127 with Pastor Scott Lewis, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.