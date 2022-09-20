Police: Accused Serial Rapist Used Snapchat to Track Teen Before He Raped Her

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional information of a pair of incidents that led to the arrest of an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area.

According to new information released by Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum, of Kittanning, gave a known 16-year-old female victim a ride in Applewold Borough, Armstrong County, sometime between January 1, 2020, and January 31, 2020.

Police say Baum then took the victim to his apartment, and when she said she needed to leave, Baum reportedly punched the victim and assaulted her. He then allegedly ripped the victim’s clothes off and began raping her, police said. According to police, Baum held the victim down as she tried to fight him off.

Police say a second incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on November 7, 2021, in Cadogan Township, Armstrong County.

According to police, Baum reportedly tracked a 16-year-old female victim on Snapchat before picking her up in his vehicle. Baum then pulled off the road and placed the female in the back seat before he reportedly ripped her clothes off and raped her, police said. When the he victim stated she was going to call police, Baum stopped, and allegedly left her on the side of the road.

Baum, who is accused of raping multiple women in the Armstrong County area over the course of several years, was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. He remains lodged in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $100,000.00 monetary bond.

State Police released the above reports on Monday, September 19, 2022.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

