Police Seeking Identity of Driver Accused of Wrecking Vehicle into Multiple Mailboxes, Fleeing Scene

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police,Car,Lights,At,Night,City,Street.,Red,And,BlueEMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for assistance regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Emlenton Borough on Saturday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on Kerr Avenue, in Emlenton Borough, Venango County.

Police say a white 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling north on Kerr Avenue when the vehicle went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons and struck an embankment, three mailboxes (and posts), and decorative stones.

The vehicle came to rest on the embankment and the unknown driver fled the scene, police say.

According to police, the vehicle is believed to be registered to a resident of Parker.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the driver is asked to contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.


