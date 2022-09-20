Rotary Multiphasic Blood Test with BHS Clarion Hospital Supports Local Service Projects

 

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Rotary-blooid-screening-1190x1000 (1)
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Recently, the Clarion Rotary Club was presented a check for $6,568.79 by Butler Health Systems Clarion Hospital, following a multiphasic blood testing event held at the Butler Health and Wellness Center in Clarion.

(Pictured above: Rotarian Tom Spence displays a $6568.79 check that will be used to support local Rotary Service projects.)

Rotary contracted to hold the event and will use the money for local service projects.

The first Multiphasic Blood Test held in Clarion in two years because of COVID restraints was an overwhelming success.

“I thank the committee for their diligent work to provide service for so many people,” said Past Rotary President Tom Spence.

“We would like to hold the blood test two times a year because I think there is significant demand. They were previously held twice a year and attracted anywhere between 350 to 500 people. There were spots for 350 people who had a recent test and the event was quickly sold out.

“We would like to think that if we get it back up and rolling with two consistent dates, we can rebuild it.”


