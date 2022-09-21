Carl Paul Redick, 65, of Longview, Texas, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on October 10, 1956, in Clarion County.

He was the son of Homer Paul Redick & Doris Ann (Shirey) Redick.

Carl graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1975.

He served in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1979.

In his spare time, he enjoyed watching football, and caring for his dog, Jada.

He is survived by two sisters; Carol A. Roads & her husband Chuck of Beaumont, TX, Bonnie Grouly of Sandy Lake, PA and numerous nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Bill Redick.

We would like to thank Harbor Hospice of Longview, TX for helping take wonderful care of Carl in his fight with cancer.

Carl’s family will receive friends from 1 PM to 2 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, beginning at 2:00 PM, with his uncle Kenny Shirey, officiating.

Inurnment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD. 21741.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Varnerfuneralhomes.com .

