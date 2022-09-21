7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
