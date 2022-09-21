 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.