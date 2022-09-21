Ann M. Moodie, 95, of Franklin, passed away on September 9, 2022 at Sugarcreek Station.

She was born on December 5, 1926 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Richard Fort and Sara (Liyon) Ford.

She grew up with her many siblings in Berea, Ohio.

Ann married the love of her life, Harold A. Moodie on October 12, 1946. Harold passed away in 2003 leaving a void in her heart and life.

She enjoyed working in her home taking care of the house and raising her children.

Ann was a woman of faith and a devoted member of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In her spare time, Ann enjoyed volunteering for community work with the Kingdom Hall, decorating her home, sewing, cooking for her family, reading poetry, and playing the piano and organ.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her sons, Fredrick Moodie of Cleveland, OH, Ramas Moodie and his wife, Arlene of Ft. Meyers, FL, Meryle Moodie of Polk, and Samuel Moodie and his wife, Joy of Bradenton, FL; her daughters, Linnet Housley and her husband, Tim Williams of Tampa, FL and Marla Zischkau and her husband, Barry of Franklin; her thirteen grand-children; her fourteen great-grandchildren; her brothers, Tommy Ford of CA and Richard Ford of OH, ; her sisters, Ida Simpson of Cleveland, OH, Claudia Cajel of OH, Janice Montoya of OH, and Joyce Taylor of OH; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by her son, Scott Moodie; her brothers, Woodrow Ford, Hezekiah Ford, Eddie Ford, and Earl Ford; and her sisters, Ethel Norris, Mae Graham, and Bernice Tolbert.

A memorial service for Ann will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1410 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin, PA, 16323 with Aaron Rosen officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ann’s memory to Jehovah’s Witness, Kingdom Hall, https://donate.jw.org.

