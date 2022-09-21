Carmella (DeSanto) Dunkerley, 86, originally from the Clarion and Oil City areas, died at Eagleview Landing Retirement Community in Exton, PA, on Monday, September 19, 2022.

She was married to Edward Dunkerley on August 16, 1979. He preceded her in death in 2009.

Mrs. Dunkerley was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church of Clarion.

She loved her church family and participated in the choir along with several offices and activities.

She was also an avid participating member of the Clarion County Garden Club and supporting member of the Barrow Civic Theater.

Carm enjoyed cooking, gardening, decorating, and especially hosting events and activities in and around her home.

She also participated in her high school class reunions and luncheons.

She was employed by Northwest Bank in the 70’s and 80’s and had her own upholstery business for 20 years.

Mrs. Dunkerley is survived by her daughters Ruthie Enright (Jack) and Linda Grieff (Bob) and sons Clark Maxwell (Tom) and Doug Dunkerley (Beth). Also surviving are grandchildren John Enright (Michelle), Jenna Taylor (Don), Jeff Enright (Louisa), Mark Dunkerley (Jaime), Eric Dunkerley (Megan), Chad Grieff (Brandy), Lacey McNany (Chris) and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by father Peter DeSanto, mother Annette Desanto, sister Carolyn Anderson (Bob) and brother P. Joseph DeSanto (Shirley).

Visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Clarion: 600 Wood St. Clarion, PA on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service conducted by Pastor John Flower of the First United Methodist Church of Clarion. Entombment will be in the Cedarview Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to The First United Methodist Church: 600 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

