 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pepper-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Spicy stuffing balances the delicate flavor of pork in this dish that looks great on the plate—and tastes even better!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil
3 small sweet red peppers, finely chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped
2 small celery ribs, finely chopped
1-1/2 teaspoons dried thyme
3/4 teaspoon garlic salt
3/4 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 pork tenderloins (3/4 pound each)
4 teaspoons lemon-pepper seasoning
4 teaspoons fennel seed, crushed

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 325°.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add red peppers, onion, and celery; saute until tender, 3-4 minutes. Add thyme, garlic salt, paprika, and cayenne; saute 1 minute longer. Remove from heat; set aside.

-Make a lengthwise slit down the center of each tenderloin to within 1/2 in. of the bottom. Open tenderloins so they lie flat. With a meat mallet, flatten pork to 1/2-in. thickness. Fill with vegetable stuffing mixture. Close tenderloins; tie at 2-in. intervals with kitchen string, securing ends with toothpicks.

-Place on a rack coated with cooking spray in a shallow baking pan. Combine lemon pepper and fennel; rub over tenderloins.

-Bake until a thermometer inserted into pork reads 145°, 45-55 minutes. Remove tenderloins from oven; let stand for 5 minutes. Discard toothpicks and string. Cut each tenderloin into 8 slices.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.