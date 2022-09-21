Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pepper-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

Spicy stuffing balances the delicate flavor of pork in this dish that looks great on the plate—and tastes even better!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons canola oil

3 small sweet red peppers, finely chopped



1 large onion, finely chopped2 small celery ribs, finely chopped1-1/2 teaspoons dried thyme3/4 teaspoon garlic salt3/4 teaspoon paprika1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper3 pork tenderloins (3/4 pound each)4 teaspoons lemon-pepper seasoning4 teaspoons fennel seed, crushed

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 325°.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add red peppers, onion, and celery; saute until tender, 3-4 minutes. Add thyme, garlic salt, paprika, and cayenne; saute 1 minute longer. Remove from heat; set aside.

-Make a lengthwise slit down the center of each tenderloin to within 1/2 in. of the bottom. Open tenderloins so they lie flat. With a meat mallet, flatten pork to 1/2-in. thickness. Fill with vegetable stuffing mixture. Close tenderloins; tie at 2-in. intervals with kitchen string, securing ends with toothpicks.

-Place on a rack coated with cooking spray in a shallow baking pan. Combine lemon pepper and fennel; rub over tenderloins.

-Bake until a thermometer inserted into pork reads 145°, 45-55 minutes. Remove tenderloins from oven; let stand for 5 minutes. Discard toothpicks and string. Cut each tenderloin into 8 slices.

