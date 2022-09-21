Dorothy J. Hilliard, 95, of Fairmount City, went to be with her Lord on Monday morning, September 19, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on December 5, 1926, in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Florence (Shick) Neiswonger.

She was married on September 14, 1946, to Robert B. Hilliard and he preceded her in death on January 16, 2003.

Dorothy was a homemaker and she worked at Rola Jensen and Sylvania.

She is survived by a daughter, Susan Burford and her husband, Terry of New Bethlehem, a son, Robert W. Hilliard and his companion, Crystal Wurster of Fairmount City, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Ronald Neiswonger and his wife, Linda of Fairmount City, and a sister, Sally Gourley of Moseley, Virginia.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry E. Hilliard, a daughter, Rose Mary McKinney, and four sisters, Florence Young, Bernice Heffelfinger, Jane Shick, and Helen Baslin.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor John Phillips officiating.

Interment will be in the Middle Run Cemetery, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

