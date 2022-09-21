Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with Clarion Forest VNA
CFVNA is now hiring for multiple positions.
The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.
Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!
Full-time Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice
- Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania
- 1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus
- CPR certification
- Excellent verbal communication skills
- Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation
- Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions
- Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed./li>
- Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place
- Flex scheduling is available!
Full-time Home Health Aides
Requirements:
- CNA preferred but not required
- CPR certification
- Excellent verbal communication skills
- Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation
- Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions
- Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus rotating weekends, holidays, and evenings as necessary
Full-time Clinical Information Clerk
This individual would be responsible for:
- Documenting and initiating insurance files
- Acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits
- Checking patient eligibility and benefits
- Communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations
- Other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information
Qualifications:
- High school graduate or equivalent
- Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred
- Medium – High level of computer experience
- The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner
- Must be able to read and write legibly
- Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received
- Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner
- Ability to work well with other people as well as independently
- Highly organized individuals are a plus
- Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM
Full-time employees are eligible for paid time off, health, HSA with match, dental, and vision insurance, supplemental Policies, and more!
All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.
Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to:
Human Resources
271 Perkins Rd
Clarion, PA, 16214
For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.
Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.