James R. Barnes, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born on November 4, 1938, in Venango County, to the late Earl P. and Florence (Slingliff) Barnes.

Jim was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

On July 20, 1957, he married the love of his life, the former Nola L. Morrison. Nola preceded Jim in death in December of 2004 leaving a void in his heart and life.

Jim was employed by B. M. I., Inc. as a truck driver for fifty-four years.

He loved his job and was drawn to anything trucking related even after he retired.

Family was high on Jim’s list of priorities.

He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and his extended family whenever possible.

He loved to watch NASCAR and was a huge fan of Dale Earnhart.

Jim loved listening to old country music, specifically Tami Winnette.

He will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his sons, James E. Barnes and his wife, Trudy of Seneca, Gary Lee Barnes of Franklin, and Herbert W. Barnes of Franklin; his grandchildren, Richard W. Barnes of Elizabethtown and Laura J. Barnes of Pittsburgh; his great-grandchild, Mark Baker; his very special sisters-in-law, Barbara Donehue of Erie and Frances Johnston of Whittier, CA; his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his god-daughter, Amy Green Miller and her husband, Aaron of Franklin.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Judy Kresenske and her husband, James; his infant brother, Gary Lee Barnes; his brothers-in-law, Barry Johnston and Howard Donahue; as well as numerous other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 pm to 7 pm. Funeral services for James will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11 am at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

James will be laid to rest at Morrison Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in James’ memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on James’ Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

