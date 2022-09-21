Keystone High School to Participate in Dual Enrollment With PennWest Clarion

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School District Board on Monday approved an agreement allowing students to participate in dual enrollment at PennWest Clarion University.

(PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

The motion came before the board as Keystone High School Principal Kelli McNaughton gave a monthly report during a busy time in the school year in which students are in their first month of school.

Previously, Keystone High School had offered a limited version of dual enrollment to its “gifted students.”

“We have not done a traditional dual enrollment here at Keystone,” McNaughton said. “We had students who participated in the gifted program who would do dual enrollment, and it would replace their Keystone course with the course that is compatible at the university.”

Nevertheless, with a new school year comes multiple changes for both administrations and students. One change in state law requires every school to have a dual enrollment agreement with a university, according to McNaughton.

“We had only, in the past, offered that to students who were gifted. However, now the state law has changed, and they are requiring that we have dual enrollment agreements with the university,” she explained.

Dual enrollment provides students with an opportunity to take college courses and high school courses at the same time. The college credits may count towards high school credits and will be posted on the student’s university academic transcript.

Courses are available for the fall, spring, and summer semesters and are taught by qualified university faculty.

“All dual enrollment is at the financial burden of the family,” McNaughton noted. “It’s not anything that the school would have to pay for.”

The classes are taught both online and on campus.

For more information, contact Lacy Nettleton at 814-393-2306, or visit www.clarion.edu/dualenrollment.

In other business, the board approved the following items:

– Letter of Resignation from Tom Crumlish, High School Technology Education Teacher/Industrial Arts Teacher, effective November 4, 2022;

– Retro-Active Approval to Post and Advertise for a High School Technology Education/Industrial Arts Teacher;

– Retro-Active Approval of the Letter of Resignation from Misty Graham, Paraprofessional, effective September 9, 2022;

– Bobbie Heller as High School Math Department Chairperson;

– Retro-Active Approval of Nate Ion as 2nd Assistant Golf Coach at a salary of $913.12, pending proper completion of Personnel File;

Documentation and Clearances

– Letter of Resignation from Koby Buzard as Boys and Girls’ Soccer Assistant Coach;

– Retro-Active Approval of Clint Yarger as Volunteer Soccer Coach, pending proper completion of clearances;

– Retro-Active Approval of Hiring Mallory Reed as Practice/Game Manager for Fall Sports at a salary of $1,200.00;

– Randi Myers as Substitute Nurse, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances;

– Raymond Eyth as a Bus/Van Driver, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances;

– Amendment to the Agreement for the Provision of Cyber Education Services with Titusville Area School District;

– Act 57 Resolution, as presented;

– Retro-Active Approval of Change Order #22.032.001 for the Gas Line Replacement Project with Terra Works;

– Purchase of Ethernet Access Switches from Connectivity at a cost of $49,468.00, with funds from Capital Reserve;

– Refurbishing of the Lower Practice Field at a cost of $2,176.00 with funds from Capital Reserve; and

– First reading of the following policies: Threat Assessment (#326.1), Emergency Preparedness Response (#805), and Food Services (#808).

