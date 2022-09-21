Local Man Charged for Threatening, Harassing Woman Over the Course of a Year

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a local man after he allegedly threatened and harassed a woman over the course of a year.

Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 61-year-old Douglas Wilbur Shawgo, of Venus, on September 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a residence along Halyday Run Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of harassment around 3:00 p.m. on September 5.

A known female victim told police that over the course of a year, Doug Shawgo has been contacting her by making rude comments, verbal threats, and calling her explicit names, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, two witnesses overheard one of the conversations regarding Shawgo’s behavior toward the victim and stated that they had heard Shawgo call the victim names and make threats regarding the victim’s relative.

Shawgo faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats with Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 19, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

