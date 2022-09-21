Local Man Accused of Performing Sex Act on Porch in Front of Passing Motorists

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges after a passing by motorist observed him performing a sex act on the front porch of a residence on State Route 38 in Richland Township.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 51-year-old John Duwayne Dittman III, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, September 19.

PSP Franklin were made aware of an incident that occurred on September 8, around 9:15 a.m., at a residence along State Route 38, in Richland Township, Venango County. It was reported that John Dittman exposed himself to the public and was masturbating on the front porch of the residence where it was visible to passing motorists, according to a criminal complaint.

During an interview with police on September 12, Dittman allegedly admitted to the incident and related that he has a problem. Dittman further reportedly stated that this was not the first time that this has happened, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the incident was witnessed by a motorist who was stopped at the stop sign of Shotgun Club Road and State Route 38.

Police then spoke with an individual who resides with Dittman. She stated that this has happened before, but she was unable to point out how long ago, the complaint notes.

Dittman has been charged with the following offenses:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

He faces a preliminary hearing on October 12, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding.

