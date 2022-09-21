 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Man Accused of Performing Sex Act on Porch in Front of Passing Motorists

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges after a passing by motorist observed him performing a sex act on the front porch of a residence on State Route 38 in Richland Township. 

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 51-year-old John Duwayne Dittman III, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, September 19.

PSP Franklin were made aware of an incident that occurred on September 8, around 9:15 a.m., at a residence along State Route 38, in Richland Township, Venango County. It was reported that John Dittman exposed himself to the public and was masturbating on the front porch of the residence where it was visible to passing motorists, according to a criminal complaint.

During an interview with police on September 12, Dittman allegedly admitted to the incident and related that he has a problem. Dittman further reportedly stated that this was not the first time that this has happened, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the incident was witnessed by a motorist who was stopped at the stop sign of Shotgun Club Road and State Route 38.

Police then spoke with an individual who resides with Dittman. She stated that this has happened before, but she was unable to point out how long ago, the complaint notes.

Dittman has been charged with the following offenses:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2
– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

He faces a preliminary hearing on October 12, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Lowrey presiding. 


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.