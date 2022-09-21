 

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured, LifeFlighted Following Crash on Route 338

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

life-flightRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured and airlifted to a Pittsburgh area hospital after he lost control of his bike in Richland Township. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on State Route 338 in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 74-year-old Clifford G. Burtoft, of Cranberry Township, was riding a 2011 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic and traveling east on State Route 338 when he lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a left-hand curve.

According to police, the bike traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to an uncontrolled final rest facing north.

Burtoft was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital by Life Flight to treat suspected serious injuries.

He was wearing a helmet.

According to police, Burtoft was cited for operating a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection.


