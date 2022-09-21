Oberlander, Hutchinson Announce $265K for Local Rec Projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000.00 in state grant funding, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) and Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Clarion/Venango/Butler/Forest/Warren) announced on Tuesday.

The first grant, totaling $242,396.00, has been awarded to Clarion Blueprint Community Inc. for its work to install a new playground at the Clarion Community Park within Clarion Borough.

As part of this project, 2.5 acres will be developed into both passive and active recreational opportunities, which will include the purchase and installation of a large playground equipment set and swing set. Other amenities will include a sand volleyball court, play surfacing, and sidewalks.

The second grant has been awarded to Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County Inc. for $22,950.00.

The funding will be used for a park master plan for the 4-acre Fox-Hunt Park on the north side of the town’s business district. As part of the planning, organizers seek to offer extensive outreach to the community about the features desired for this park and its access to the Allegheny River.

“Both of these projects will enhance recreation in Clarion Borough and Foxburg,” Oberlander said. “While one project is ready for construction, another will allow for a comprehensive plan to begin. I am excited to see the finished playground in Clarion, which is greatly needed, and to see what the Foxburg community has in mind for a park of its own.”

“This grant will help with the development of a sound master plan for Fox-Hunt Park, ensuring public input in determining the best use of the land and the best way to incorporate river-related recreation,” said Hutchinson. “Likewise, the development of community parks is important to providing opportunities for outdoor recreation and social interaction, but it’s expensive. I am very happy to announce this state assistance to help create a new park in Clarion.”

The projects were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) at its meeting on Tuesday. The funding comes from Act 13 impact fees and is set aside for greenways, trails, and recreation projects.

