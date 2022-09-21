Magic Mike to Bring Bounce Houses, Obstacle Course, Climbing Wall to ALF
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the Autumn Leaf Festival™ Committee have invited Magic Mike’s Magical Entertainment to the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival™.
Based out of Punxsutawney, Magic Mike will be bringing with him several bounce houses and other fun entertainment including an obstacle course and a climbing wall.
Pre-order tickets are available at the Clarion Chamber office. The pre-sale price for the tickets will be $25.00 for a sheet of 30 tickets. Beginning September 24, the first day of the festival, the cost will then be $30.00 for a sheet of 30 tickets.
All rides will be located around the Clarion County Memorial Park and the Clarion County Courthouse parking lot. For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
PARADE VEHICLES NEEDED
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry is seeking drivers with convertibles or pickup trucks to drive VIPs in the Butler Health System Clarion Hospital Tournament of Leaves Parade.
For those who have always wanted to showcase their ride or participate in the parade or both, now is the chance. For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber at 814-226-9161 or [email protected]
