SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Continues Expansion of Services with Addition of New Provider
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center of Clarion is pleased to welcome the addition of Doug Larrow, LMT, as a full-time massage therapist to their office.
We are excited to add Doug to our practice as he will provide comprehensive therapeutic massage services both as a stand-alone service and with the ability for established patients to enhance their chiropractic/osteopathic treatments or modalities programs with a coordinated therapeutic massage during their visit.
We have many patients who travel in from up to an hour away, and we hope this can help them receive more efficient care for their overall well-being by receiving the benefits of a massage with the other treatments they are receiving.
Doug received his degree from the Pittsburgh School of Massage Therapy in 2012 and was licensed the same year. He will begin seeing patients at Spine & Extremities Center on September 21, 2022. He will be full-time with evening availability. New clients are welcome and do not have to be a patient of the Spine Center.
Therapeutic massage services will be offered at 30, 60, and 90 minutes. The massage will be customized each session and can include various combinations of deep tissue myofascial release, Swedish, and Reflexology techniques.
An additional service will be an “Express” massage which will be a short, focused 10-minute hands-on massage that can be used for busy clients who are short on time but have a problem area that needs addressed. This service can also be followed by an osteopathic/chiropractic visit to enhance service.
These services can be conveniently scheduled on our app up to the appointment time requested if an opening exists, please check the app if a last-minute break in your schedule allows you to stop by. We will work to the best of our ability to get you treated on time and then on with your day.
To book an appointment, call or text 814-227-5855 or download their app here:
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en
More information can be found on their website at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.
