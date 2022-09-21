 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Continues Expansion of Services with Addition of New Provider

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Doug LarrowCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center of Clarion is pleased to welcome the addition of Doug Larrow, LMT, as a full-time massage therapist to their office.

We are excited to add Doug to our practice as he will provide comprehensive therapeutic massage services both as a stand-alone service and with the ability for established patients to enhance their chiropractic/osteopathic treatments or modalities programs with a coordinated therapeutic massage during their visit.

We have many patients who travel in from up to an hour away, and we hope this can help them receive more efficient care for their overall well-being by receiving the benefits of a massage with the other treatments they are receiving.

Doug received his degree from the Pittsburgh School of Massage Therapy in 2012 and was licensed the same year.  He will begin seeing patients at Spine & Extremities Center on September 21, 2022. He will be full-time with evening availability. New clients are welcome and do not have to be a patient of the Spine Center.

Therapeutic massage services will be offered at 30, 60, and 90 minutes. The massage will be customized each session and can include various combinations of deep tissue myofascial release, Swedish, and Reflexology techniques.

An additional service will be an “Express” massage which will be a short, focused 10-minute hands-on massage that can be used for busy clients who are short on time but have a problem area that needs addressed. This service can also be followed by an osteopathic/chiropractic visit to enhance service.

These services can be conveniently scheduled on our app up to the appointment time requested if an opening exists, please check the app if a last-minute break in your schedule allows you to stop by. We will work to the best of our ability to get you treated on time and then on with your day.

To book an appointment, call or text 814-227-5855 or download their app here:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en

More information can be found on their website at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.