State Police Calls: Owner Cited After Dogs Chase Down Police Cruiser in Washington Township

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Owner Cited After Dogs Chase Down Police Cruiser in Washington Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers were near the intersection of Wolf’s Corners Road and Wagner Lane, in Washington Township, Clarion County, when three dogs started chasing the patrol unit down Wolf’s Corners Road around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 18.

Police say the dogs also impeded other traffic from passing through the intersection.

The owner of the dogs–a 39-year-old Tionesta man–was cited with failure to confine dogs through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

Deer vs. Vehicle Crash in Howe Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:06 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, on State Route 66, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by 50-year-old Stephanie L. Schneider, of Saint Marys, was traveling south on State Route 66, near its intersection with Byromtown Road, when she struck a deer that entered the roadway, causing front end damage to the vehicle.

Schneider was using a seat belt and was not injured.

East Main Service Towing and Recovery assisted at the scene.


