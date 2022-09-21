Truck Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a crash on Interstate 80 that left a 53-year-old man injured on Friday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened along Interstate 80, near mile marker 66.2, in Clarion Township around 1:05 p.m. on Friday, September 16.

Police say a 2020 Mack Truck operated by 53-year-old Daniel J. Clark Jr., of Julian, was traveling east on I-80 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason and struck an embankment head-on.

The truck then rolled onto its side and came to an uncontrolled final rest on the berm of I-80.

Clark was using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries. He was transported to Clarion Hospital.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

According to police, Clark was cited with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

