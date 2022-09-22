18th Annual Foxburg Fall Art, Wine & Food Festival Set for October 9

FOXBURG, Pa. – It’s Fall Festival Season!

The very popular and growing Foxburg Art, Wine, and Food Festival celebrates its 18th year on Sunday, October 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the heart of this charming village along the scenic Allegheny River in Clarion County.

Kick off your Foxburg Festival experience with a performance of the nationally acclaimed trio TAKE3 on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Lincoln Hall.

TAKE3 conveys an empowering message of joy and connection through music in a high-energy performance of works ranging from the Beatles’ Yesterday and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah to Game of Thrones, Pirates of the Caribbean, Amazing Grace, and Stand by Me.

Tickets are $25.00 for adults, $20.00 for ARCA members, and $5.00 for students.

For more TAKE3 information and to buy tickets online visit alleghenyriverstone.org or call 724-659-3153 to reserve and pay with cash or check at the door.

The Foxburg Festival will feature a wide variety of artisans and crafters offering handcrafted items for sale. Each year, new vendors are attracted to the event.

Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will be available during the event at each business, and there is a Chinese auction at Foxburg Pizza.

While you’re exploring Foxburg’s businesses, be sure to visit The Red Brick Gallery, the area’s premier artist cooperative, where you can purchase that perfect piece or get an early start on Christmas shopping.

There will be plenty of food vendors lining Main Street to satisfy your hunger and you can treat that sweet tooth with handcrafted Belgian chocolates, ice cream, or gourmet coffee at Divani Chocolatier and Barista. Still thirsty? Drop into the very popular Foxburg Wine Cellars offering over 30 varieties of wine along with accessories and gift items.

Throughout the event, music will be provided by Brandon Rae Music from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Max Schang Band from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Richard Eustice & Friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This is a free event, and free shuttle service is provided at the designated parking area – Allegheny-Clarion Valley Elementary School located on PA Route 58.

For visitors’ safety, it is requested that all motorized vehicles, including motorcycles, park at those designated areas. Handicapped parking will be provided close to the event.

