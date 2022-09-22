The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light west wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers likely. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

