9-21 ROUNDUP: North Clarion Boys Cross Country Picks Up Huge Win Over Cranberry; Clarion Girls Soccer Rolls Past Punxsutawney

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Aiden Thomas finished first with a time of 18 minutes, 30.6 seconds to lead the North Clarion boys cross country team to a big 22-33 win over Cranberry on Wednesday afternoon.

(Above, members of the North Clarion boys varsity cross country team are, from left: Gabriel Fair, Aiden Thomas, Owen Shaffer, Kaine McFarland, Dane Sliker, Jack Pappas, and Jackson Nicewonger)

Gabriel Fair was second for the Wolves, finishing in 18:33.5 and Kaine McFarland was fourth at 18:42.3 to help secure the tight victory.

Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner was third with a time of 18:42.3.

Jackson Nicewonger and Dane Sliker clinched the win for the Wolves by finishing sixth and seventh respectively with times of 19:38.6 and 19:40.9.

Cranberry had the fifth- and sixth-place finishers in Ben Seybert (18:53.6) and Kaleb Heath (19:34.7), so North Clarion needed those crucial places for the victory.

It was the first time North Clarion has defeated Cranberry since 2003.

Cranberry’s Kayla Hanna won the girls race with a time of 21:19.3. Her teammate, Karleigh Shaeffer was second at 22:17.8.

Katie Bauer was North Clarion’s top finisher, placing third at 23:27.3. Nicole Fair was fourth for the Wolves (23:51.4).

There was no team score as the North Clarion girls do not have a complete team.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alex Leadbetter scored three goals and Alexis Coull scored two more as Clarion downed Punxsutawney, 6-1.

Julianna Wilson also scored for the Bobcats.

VOLLEYBALL

Aryana Girvan led Clarion with 11 kills and 11 digs, but the Bobcats were swept by Corry, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16.

Hadlee Campbell had 17 digs and five kills, Taylor Alston eight kills, Grace Ochs 26 assists and Bri Pierce added 16 digs for Clarion.

