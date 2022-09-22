Bonnie E. Cyphert, 82, of Pine Terrace, Shippenville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 29, 1939 in Clarion; daughter of the late Donald C. and Marjorie L. Over Curll.

Bonnie graduated in 1957 from Clarion Area High School in which she loved to help organize class reunions with her former classmates.

Upon high school graduation, Bonnie worked for Bell Telephone, and while raising a family of four; she worked at Jamesway and Wolf Furniture.

She and Dave then co-owned and operated Marianne Towers, formerly known as Rays Corner, for a few years catering and organizing many wedding and party venues.

After retirement, she and Dave became co-owners of Parke Terrace Trailer Court in Clarion.

Bonnie was a talented seamstress and was well known in the community for her talent in making alterations to many bridal and prom gowns.

When her children were young, she was proud to make some of their clothes, and she even made her youngest daughter’s bridal party dresses; all seven of them.

If she wasn’t sewing, you would find her working in her flower gardens keeping them beautiful.

Bonnie married the love of her life, David R. Cyphert on March 27, 1959.

In their 63 years of marriage, they had four children, Lisa (Cut) McClaine, Kim (Crock) Smith, David Jr. (Mary) Cyphert and Barbie (Dave) Raybuck; eight grandchildren, Kristen Driscoll (Anthony); Chad Schmader, TJ Carnahan (Larissa), Mackenzie Smith (Garret); David Cyphert III (Nicole), Dylan Cyphert (Taylor); Katie (Cory) Wolbert, and Corbin Raybuck; and nine great grandchildren, Kennedi, Jaxon, and Cade (due Oct. 10) Driscoll; Kayden and Kowen Carnahan, Leo Carlson; Chase, Kree and Dane Wolbert.

She is also survived by her siblings; Gene (Kay) Curll of Clarion, Jacque (Donna) Curll of Gettysburg, and Barb Runyan of Clarion; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by a niece, Cathy J. Carey and a brother-in-law, J. Max Runyan.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Deryl Larsen officiating.

Private Interment will be held at the Clarion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Briana Wingard of Shippenville for her exceptional care and support through these difficult times.

The Clarion Forest VNA and Hospice for their wonderful staff which gave their professional care and loving support.

And for the many family members, friends and neighbors for their well appreciated love, support, numerous visits, and meals in these past several years.

We have been truly blessed and will be forever grateful for all of you.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

