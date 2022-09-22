Carl A. Strohmyer, 29, of Shippenville, was born on August 18,1993 and passed away on September 16, 2022.

Carl no longer has to fight to find his happiness.

May he now see the light; feel the love and freedom that he so deserves to be surrounded by.

Carl graduated from Keystone Jr./Sr. Highschool with the class of 2012.

Carl was happiest being outdoors, fishing, hunting, exploring and being with his friends.

He was a history buff by nature, and knew a little about everything.

Carl could carry a conversation on with anyone, his interesting personality made him the genuine person he was.

His family will hold and cherish the time they had with him.

He was newly employed at TTSR as a caregiver.

A job that let his heart of gold shine.

Carl is survived by his mother Patricia N. Strohmyer and father William (Bill) B. Strohmyer III and his companion Kristy White and her daughter Sierra White. Two siblings; William (Billy) B. Strohmyer IV and companion Tiffany Mobley and their children Shawntell, Scarlett, and Skylah.

Michelle L. Strohmyer and her companion Corey Courson. Maternal grandparent Myrtle A. Cortez and paternal grandparents William (Bill) B. Strohmyer II and Genieve Zeller.

Carl was also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Carl was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Robert J. Cortez.

Carl will be missed by his dog Sally, whom he cherished and shared an extremely special bond with.

Carl was a good person with a heart of gold, followed with a troubled soul.

Please know you are not alone. For help you can reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 24/7.

In accordance with the family’s wishes there will be no visitation or public service.

The family encourages that memorial donations be made to NAMI-National Alliance on Mental Illness at www.donate.nami.org or Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention at 214 South 7th Ave, Clarion PA 16214.

To view or share photos or leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

