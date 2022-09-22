Clarion Community Encouraged to ‘Paint the Town Gold’ Ahead of September 24 Golden Eagle Football Game

CLARION, Pa. – The streets of Clarion may not literally be paved with gold, but this week people walking down the streets will certainly catch a glimpse of some in the Golden Eagles’ “Paint the Town Gold” promotion.

With Golden Eagle football returning home for their first game at Memorial Stadium since the season opener, business owners along Clarion’s Main Street are being encouraged to show their support for our student-athletes and coaches.

Members of the Clarion athletics staff have already been around distributing paint and markers, with business owners asked to temporarily decorate their storefronts with supportive messages for the team.

“Our Clarion community has done an amazing job supporting our student-athletes over the years,” said head football coach Raymond Monica. “This promotion will not only allow our student-athletes to see just how much they mean to this area, but will also be our opportunity for them to reach out and get to know our community that much better.”

Window decorations have already begun in town, with more businesses expected to join in before this Saturday’s game. Clarion will host Gannon at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 24, at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.