Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Legal Secretary

8:00am-5:00pm

Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Retrieving and routing incoming mail, preparing outgoing mail and delivering to the post office at the end of the day

Collection of data from insurance companies, banks, tax collectors, clients and real estate agents

Answering phones, greeting and assisting people who come into the building

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to maintain Confidentiality at all times

Must be able to use Microsoft Word and Excel

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Assembly

7am-3:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Be able to use multiple small hand tools

Maintain appropriate records and reports

Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Industrial Painter

3:30pm-12am Monday – Friday

10:30pm-7am Sunday – Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Read work orders- analyze required paint operations

Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers’ specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, or circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.



