Howard (Bo) Lawrence

Thursday, September 22, 2022 @ 07:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-iqzCtZW7ADoHoward (Bo) Lawrence, age 92, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, on Cape Cod, MA.

He was born July 15, 1930, in Clarion, PA to the late Charles Mason and Lulu Ann (Himes) Lawrence.

Bo worked alongside his brothers in the family concrete business; he was an avid football and basketball player.

He was granted a football scholarship to PENN State, but instead joined the US Navy.

He worked in aviation and flew in the Berlin Airlift.

He subsequently became a maintenance engineer at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, and married Shirley Ruth (Ouimet) Lawrence, the love of his life.

Bo is survived by his son Daryl B. Lawrence (wife Cheri Lawrence), 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

A private service at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Americans Veteran Charity www.dav.org or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.chapmanfuneral.com.


