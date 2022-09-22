 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Jessie M. Hoover

Thursday, September 22, 2022 @ 06:09 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-VVn3HTFDlOmHPHeyJessie M. Hoover, age 92, of Lucinda, passed away Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born September 16, 1930, in Muzzette, Forest County, she was a daughter of the late Lias and Gertrude Finlaw Irwin.

She married Edward J. Hoover on January 29,1949 in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Franklin. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2015.

Jessie was a house keeping supervisor for Beverly Healthcare and Clarion Care prior to retirement.

She attended the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda and was a member of the St. Joseph Rosary Society.

Survivors include five children: Donna Carl and her husband, George, of Atlantic; Andrew Hoover and his wife, Brenda, of Shippenville; Stephen Hoover and his wife, Brenda, of Lucinda; Agnes Dechant and her husband, Mark, of Lucinda, and Michael Hoover and his wife, Diane, of Tylersburg; eight grandchildren: Becky Monhemius, Greg Hoover, Amy Wolberansky, Sarah Rawlings, Carrie Hoover, Elizabeth Dechant, Amanda Kenmuir and Charles Wells, and seven great grandchildren: Carly Monhemius, Cora Monhemius, Isabella Wolberansky ,Brennan Wolberansky, McKenna Hoover, Stephen Hoover and Amelia Kenmuir.

Jessie is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jessie was preceded in death a daughter, Suzanne Wells, six brothers and six sisters.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 112 Rectory Lane, Lucinda, with Father Michael Polinek, parish priest, officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Jessie M. Hoover to the St. Joseph School, P.O. Box 9, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home in Leeper.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.