Karen S. Winger, 68, of President, passed away at 11:45 P.M. Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born Jan. 19, 1954 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late James Price and Joan Knight Price Snyder.

She was a graduate of West Forest High School.

Karen was married on June 26, 1971 to Gene O. Winger and he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2017.

Karen had worked many years as a waitress for the Log Cabin and for the Villa Italia for 33 years.

She enjoyed dirt track racing, and going to camp with her kids and grandkids at Gaslight campground in Emlenton.

She also enjoyed NASCAR and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

She is survived by two children: Gene Winger & his wife Wendy of Oil City, Susan O’Laughlin of President; 5 grandchildren: Keisha, Kendra, Kayla and Kara Winger and Katlyn O’Laughlin; two great granddaughter: Amelia Winger and Aurora O’Laughlin.

She is also survived by a brother: James Price of Erie; three sisters: Kathi Kistler of Seneca, Kelly Dolby & her husband Dave of Dempseytown, Kim Dunkle of Oil City; a brother-in-law: Jack Winger & his wife Patty of Shippenville; and the following nieces and nephews: Von Winger, Rhonda Schenberg, Cliff Kistler, Amber Kistler, Heather Dolby, Jodie Delp, Karrie Dunkle and Jennifer Dunkle.

A Celebration of her life will be held on October 1 at 4P.M. AT 290 President Village Road.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

