Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Area Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which an area man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.

Police say it was determined that a known 70-year-old Seneca man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left hand.

According to police, the man accidentally shot himself through his left hand with a 115 grain bullet from a Ruger LC9S 9mm pistol. He suffered a broken bone in his hand, but will make a full recovery.

This investigation is being investigated as an accidental shooting, police say.

The individual’s name was not released.

