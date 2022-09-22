Police Release Details on Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 208

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident of hit-and-run in which a Tionesta man was injured after his motorcycle was struck from behind on Route 208.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, on State Route 208 in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2002 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail Motorcycle operated by 25-year-old Jesse T. Orr, of Tionesta, was traveling east on Route 208 when an unidentified vehicle came up from behind and struck the bike in the rear.

The motorcycle went off the roadway and hit a utility pole, and came to a final rest off the south berm of the roadway.

According to police, the unidentified vehicle passed the bike, continuing to travel east on Route 208.

Orr suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

He was not using a helmet.

According to police, Orr was cited for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

