 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details on Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 208

Thursday, September 22, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident of hit-and-run in which a Tionesta man was injured after his motorcycle was struck from behind on Route 208. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, the incident occurred around 3:09 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, on State Route 208 in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2002 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail Motorcycle operated by 25-year-old Jesse T. Orr, of Tionesta, was traveling east on Route 208 when an unidentified vehicle came up from behind and struck the bike in the rear.

The motorcycle went off the roadway and hit a utility pole, and came to a final rest off the south berm of the roadway.

According to police, the unidentified vehicle passed the bike, continuing to travel east on Route 208.

Orr suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS.

He was not using a helmet.

According to police, Orr was cited for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.