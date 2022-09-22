Rick Cleary, age 63, passed away peacefully at his home in Willoughby, OH, on July 20,2022.

He was born October 15,1959, in Detroit, Michigan to Richard W. and Geraldine A Cleary.

He was in the US Army, He also worked many jobs including maintenance, tile, landscaping and other handyman positions.

He loved working and loved working on cars and helping others.

As well as attending car shows, car races and going camping and being with his family and just being outside.

Most of all, he loved his family.

He had the biggest heart.

He would help anyone and everyone, even if that meant, he went without.

He could and would tell you a story just to put a smile on your face and change your mood, He also just went with the flow, and favorite saying was “It is what it is”.

He is survived by his sister, Chris Fambrini and her husband Rick, of Eastlake, OH, daughters; Tiara L. Cleary of Oil City, PA, and Kelsey Cleary of Willoughby, OH, his amazing grandson Dominic Cleary of Willoughby, OH and many nieces, nephews and aunts and uncles.

Rick was proceeded in death by his parents, Richard and Geraldine Cleary.

For those who knew Rick, would know he wouldn’t want normal calling hours.

Instead he would want his family, friends and co-workers to raise a glass and toast him by sharing memories, stories and having a good time in his honor.

So come join in celebration of this amazing man, and dad. (Details to be announced at a later time.)

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.