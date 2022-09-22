Ronald R. Gessler, 85, a resident of 425 Gilfillan Street, Franklin, died peacefully at 8:20 PM Monday, September 19, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a period of declining health.

He was born December 4, 1936 in Dixonville, Indiana County, a beloved son of the late: Germain V. and Clare E. Bradley Gessler.

Ron was a 1955 graduate of St. Michael’s High School in Greenville.

He retired in 1991 from PennDOT following 37 years of service in the Surveying and Engineering departments.

Following his retirement, Ron had worked with John Neidich Surveying from 1992 through 2010.

He was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

He was a former member of B.P.O.E. Franklin Elks Lodge #110, and the Franklin Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #328, where he enjoyed bowling until his health no longer allowed him to participate.

Paramount in Ron’s life was his family, whom he cherished.

He was married September 17, 1960 to the former Rosalia M. “Rose” Schiffer, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 62 years, he is survived by a son, R. Darren Gessler and his wife, Gayla, and their daughter, Madalana of Elizabeth, PA.

Also surviving is Ron’s brother, James Gessler of Greenville; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Thomas and William; and by two sisters: Ethel and Lois.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, officiating.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Oil City.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to either: St. Patrick Church; or to E.W.T.N. (Eternal Word Television Network), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

