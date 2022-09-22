Sandra Lee Murdock, 77, of Seneca, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence.

Born, February 13, 1945 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Richard and Betty Lobaugh Cotterman.

She married Olen Murdock on July 25, 2012.

She graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School.

She had worked at the Holiday Inn, Oil City Hospital and also transported children to school.

Playing games with her friends, spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, and summertime at her cottage on Henry’s Bend were very important to Sandra.

She was also a member of the Franklin Women’s Club.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Doug Douglas (Debbie) of Elizabethtown and Kirk Douglas (Eileen) of Oil City, 2 grandchildren, Robert (Courtney) and Laney Douglas, and two great grandchildren, Seth and Blake Douglas. A brother Richard Cotterman (Susie) of Oil City and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Cotterman of Oil City, and several nieces and nephews.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Ronald Cotterman.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 12:00pm until 12:45PM at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 123 S. Franklin St. Cochranton.

Interment will be in the Cochranton Cemetery.

