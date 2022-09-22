SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight-Will Connor
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Will Connor.
Will is a Fabrication Punch Operator at Beverage-Air and is relatively new to the Beverage-Air family, but has quickly made himself an exceptional addition to the second shift.
Will showed great potential from the start through his knowledge retention and utilization.
Will has even taken on two machines when Beverage-Air did not have a second operator for the Amada and excelled at running both machines producing above quota for both machines.
Will comes in early every day and always has a positive attitude which helps improve morale and production. He goes out of his way to maintain a steady work flow and attempts to be better each day. He will volunteer for overtime and has even been known to repair his own machine just to keep production moving.
Will credits his supervisor, Dylan Walker, for his success. Will says Dylan “pushes him to always work harder” and do the best he can.
When Will is not at Beverage-Air he can be found working his small farm with his wife April. Will also enjoys attending his son Brayden’s high school band concerts or his younger brother Scott’s football games on the weekends.
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
