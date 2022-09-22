SPONSORED: Check Out These New Vehicles on Redbank Chevrolet’s Lot!

 

Thursday, September 22, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Redbank ChevroletNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem and check out the new vehicles on their lot!

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TAHOE

31013387092x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $59,070
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN

30996408741x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $68,055
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

31027337098x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $53,335
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

31013454631x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $50,135
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

Redbank Chevrolet also has some great deals on their certified pre-owned vehicles!

CHECK THEM OUT BELOW!

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2020 CHEVROLET TAHOE

Screenshot 2022-08-15 193349

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $42,990

Mileage: 66,511
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET EQUINOX

Screenshot 2022-08-15 194355

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $23,990

Mileage: 45,972
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

PRE-OWNED 2019 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE

Screenshot 2022-08-15 194830

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $32,990

Mileage: 46,789
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET COLORADO

Screenshot 2022-08-15 195324

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $40,990

Mileage: 47,000
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED 2017 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Screenshot 2022-07-28 135834

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $31,990

Mileage: 52,920
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

PRE-OWNED 2018 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Screenshot 2022-07-28 134942

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $35,990

Mileage: 49,440
(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

redbank chevrolet a


