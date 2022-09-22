Clarion County Housing Authority and Redevelopment Authority Announces Section 8 Waiting List is Open
Clarion, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Housing Authority and Redevelopment Authority announces Section 8 waiting list is open.
The Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (CCHRA) continues to manage the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program for Clarion and Forest Counties, allowing CCHRA to offer quality housing throughout these counties.
The waiting list for the Section 8 Program currently has about a month turnaround time. All households in need of assistance are strongly encouraged to apply today!
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) published the income limit date for the fiscal year 2022. HUD is required by state law to set income limits to determine the eligibility of applicants for their assisted housing programs including the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.
The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program allows a renter to find housing of their choice and receive rental assistance from the Housing Authority. This program assists landlords by sending all or part of the monthly rental payment each month. Eligibility is determined for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and all properties after a family is selected from the waiting list and income and household composition are reviewed.
CCHA maintains a waiting list for each program and development, applicants who live or work in Clarion or Forest Counties have a preference on the waiting list and will have the opportunity to be housed ahead of any out-of-county or out-of-state applicants.
ALL WAITING LISTS ARE CURRENTLY OPEN.
CCHA is always looking for new landlords to participate in the Housing Choice Voucher Program. For more information about any of the properties or programs that the Clarion County Housing Authority has to offer, or to apply you may contact the office or visit the website to complete an application.
More information is available on CCHA’s website: clarionhousing.com
Contact:
Voice/TTY: 814-226-8910
Fax: 814-226-6039
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.clarionhousing.com
