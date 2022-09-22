SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery to Host Adult Pumpkin Carving Event on October 9
Thursday, September 22, 2022 @ 12:09 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting an adult pumpkin carving event on Sunday, October 9th.
Come on out to the winery and carve your own pumpkin. Tickets are just $15.00 each, and the price will get you your own pumpkin and a glass of wine.
The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
Purchase your tickets online or by calling the winery at 814-354-7392.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
