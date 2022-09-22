 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery to Host Adult Pumpkin Carving Event on October 9

Thursday, September 22, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-olia-danilevich-5490809 (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting an adult pumpkin carving event on Sunday, October 9th.

Come on out to the winery and carve your own pumpkin. Tickets are just $15.00 each, and the price will get you your own pumpkin and a glass of wine.

The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.

Purchase your tickets online or by calling the winery at 814-354-7392.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information on any of the events, call at 814-354-7392 or visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.