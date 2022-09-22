State Police Calls: Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Goodwill Donations

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Clarion Man Arrested for Stealing Goodwill Donations

PSP Clarion investigated an incident where a suspect stole $100.00 worth of donations from behind the Clarion Goodwill store, located at 104 Clarion Plaza, in Monroe Township.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 5:16 p.m. on July 31 and 6:26 p.m. on August 21.

According to police, the identity of the suspect was determined, and he was arrested.

The arrestee is listed as a 55-year-old Clarion man.

Local Business Cited for Failing to Control False Alarms

Clarion-based State Police have cited a local business for repeated false alarms over the course of this past year.

Police say Aldi grocery store, located on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, was cited for failing to control false alarms.

PSP responded to seven false alarms within a 12-month period, police say.

Shippenville Woman Loses Out on $1,200 in Bad Checks

PSP Clarion is currently investigating an incident of bad checks valued at $1,200.00 that occurred near Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, on June 7.

The victim is a 57-year-old Shippenville woman.

No further details were released.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.



