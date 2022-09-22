 

State Police Respond to One-Vehicle Crash in Beaver Township

Thursday, September 22, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police Car SirensBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion responded to a one-vehicle crash on Graff Road in Beaver Township early Saturday morning. 

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 4:32 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, on Graff Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County, involving 21-year-old Robert M. Bowser, of Knox.

Police say a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driven by Bowser traveled in a northwestern direction onto a northern berm due to unknown reasons and then struck a mailbox. The vehicle then traveled in a southwestern direction back onto the roadway and struck a ditch on the southern berm. The truck continued in a western direction for approximately 40 yards before coming to a rest.

Bowser was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, he was cited with a traffic violation.


