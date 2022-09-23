The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Scattered showers before 11am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

