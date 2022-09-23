9-22 ROUNDUP: Huffman Has Huge Night for Redbank Valley Volleyball; A-C Valley Wins Again; Girvan Keys Clarion Victory

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Alivia Huffman had 21 kills and 10 digs as the Redbank Valley volleyball team downed Cranberry. 25-20, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17.

Caylen Rearick had 38 digs and four aces and Mylee Harmon pitched in 33 assists and 14 digs for the Bulldogs.

Izzy Bond added 18 digs and five kills and Taylor Ripple eight kills and three aces for Redbank.

Ayanna Ferringer had 10 kills from Cranberry to go along with six blocks. Brooke Hart also had nine kills for the Berries.

A-C VALLEY 3, PUNXSUTAWNEY 1 — Lexi Ruckdeschel had double-digit kills and digs again with 14 kills and 11 figs and Jenna Stefanacci had 18 assists and 10 digs as the Falcons won 25-22, 15-25, 25-19, 25-17.

Mackenzie Parks also had a stellar defensive game with 16 digs. She also had five kills.

Bella Ielase also chipped in three kills for the Falcons.

CLARION 3, MONITEAU 0 — Aryana Girvan had 16 kills as the Bobcats swept the Warriors, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18.

Grace Ochs had 30 assists for Clarion.

Marissa Pry had five kills to lead Moniteau.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 3, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0 — Tori Newton had nine kills, Reagan Bauer seven kills and six aces and Madison Marzullo five kills and three blocks to lead the Crusaders to the 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 win.

Kiri Emmert had 16 assists and Payton Newton 11 assists for ECC.

KARNS CITY 3, UNION 0 — Rosie Carden had eight kills, four aces, four assists and four digs as the Gremlins swept the Damsels, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13.

Ava Fox pitched in eight aces, five kills, six digs and a pair of blocks. Kendall Ritzert had 12 assists for the Gremlins.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 3, NORTH CLARION 1 — Jenna Dun had a big night with 12 kills for the Lions in a 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22 victory.

Kaylee Smith had 29 assists for C-L.

Sarah Bottaro also pitched in nine kills and Alyssa Wiant six kills for the Lions, who also got 27 digs from Abby Knapp.

Alexa Carll had eight kills and three blocks and Kylie Disney 25 digs for North Clarion.

Ainsley Hartle had 26 assists for the Wolves.

BOYS SOCCER

Bailee Verdill scored five goals as Clarion-Limestone beat Forest, 7-2.

Brenden Bettwy added two goals for the Lions.

