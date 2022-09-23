 

Area Man Accused of Assaulting 5-Year-Old Child

Friday, September 23, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police car buildingBRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony assault and related charges following an incident involving a 5-year-old child in Bradys Bend Township on Wednesday evening. 

According to Kittanning-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Paraski Road, in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an assault and terroristic threat incident that took place.

Police say 29-year-old Satchel St Paul Shreffler, of Karns City, is accused of assaulting a 5-year-old male child, of Bradys Bend Township.

Court documents indicate Kittanning-based State Police filed the following charges against Shreffler in Magisterial District James H. Owen’s office on September 22:

– Aggravated Assault – Victim Less Than 6 and Defendant 18 or older, Felony 2
– Terroristic Threats with intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.


