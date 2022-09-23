Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268

HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2010 Toyota Scion TC driven by 35-year-old William J. Burk, of Parker, was traveling north on North Riverview Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the left side of the roadway and then collided with an embankment.

The vehicle then struck a utility pole and traveled back onto the roadway, where it came to a final rest.

According to police, a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 40-year-old David J. Burk, of Parker, was pronounced dead at Clarion Hospital from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver–William J. Burk–suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital.

Parker City Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company assisted at the scene.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash is under investigation.

