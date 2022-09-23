 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268

Friday, September 23, 2022 @ 09:09 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police lineHOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268. 

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2010 Toyota Scion TC driven by 35-year-old William J. Burk, of Parker, was traveling north on North Riverview Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the left side of the roadway and then collided with an embankment.

The vehicle then struck a utility pole and traveled back onto the roadway, where it came to a final rest.

According to police, a passenger in the vehicle, identified as 40-year-old David J. Burk, of Parker, was pronounced dead at Clarion Hospital from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver–William J. Burk–suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital.

Parker City Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company assisted at the scene.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash is under investigation.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.