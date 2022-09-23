 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stout & Honey Beef Roast

Friday, September 23, 2022 @ 12:09 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Here’s a heartwarming meal that’s ideal for chilly days!

Ingredients

12 small red potatoes (about 1-1/2 pounds), scrubbed
6 to 7 medium carrots (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 medium onions, quartered
1 boneless beef chuck roast (4 pounds), trimmed
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) beef broth
1 cup stout beer or additional beef broth
1/2 cup honey
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon dried marjoram
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 cup cold water
Minced fresh thyme, optional

Directions

-Place potatoes, carrots, and onion in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Cut roast in half; transfer to slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the next 9 ingredients; pour over top. Cook, covered, on low for 8-10 hours, until meat and vegetables are tender.

-Slice beef and keep warm. Strain cooking juices, reserve vegetables, and 1 cup of liquid. Skim fat from reserved liquid; transfer liquid to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; gradually stir into juices. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve with beef and vegetables. If desired, top with fresh thyme.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


