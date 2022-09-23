Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stout & Honey Beef Roast
Here’s a heartwarming meal that’s ideal for chilly days!
Ingredients
12 small red potatoes (about 1-1/2 pounds), scrubbed
6 to 7 medium carrots (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 boneless beef chuck roast (4 pounds), trimmed
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) beef broth
1 cup stout beer or additional beef broth
1/2 cup honey
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon dried marjoram
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 cup cold water
Minced fresh thyme, optional
Directions
-Place potatoes, carrots, and onion in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Cut roast in half; transfer to slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the next 9 ingredients; pour over top. Cook, covered, on low for 8-10 hours, until meat and vegetables are tender.
-Slice beef and keep warm. Strain cooking juices, reserve vegetables, and 1 cup of liquid. Skim fat from reserved liquid; transfer liquid to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; gradually stir into juices. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve with beef and vegetables. If desired, top with fresh thyme.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.