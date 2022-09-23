Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stout & Honey Beef Roast

Here’s a heartwarming meal that’s ideal for chilly days!

Ingredients

12 small red potatoes (about 1-1/2 pounds), scrubbed

6 to 7 medium carrots (about 1 pound), peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces



2 medium onions, quartered1 boneless beef chuck roast (4 pounds), trimmed1 can (14-1/2 ounces) beef broth1 cup stout beer or additional beef broth1/2 cup honey3 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon dried marjoram1 teaspoon dried thyme1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon2 tablespoons cornstarch1/4 cup cold waterMinced fresh thyme, optional

Directions

-Place potatoes, carrots, and onion in a 5-qt. slow cooker. Cut roast in half; transfer to slow cooker. In a small bowl, combine the next 9 ingredients; pour over top. Cook, covered, on low for 8-10 hours, until meat and vegetables are tender.

-Slice beef and keep warm. Strain cooking juices, reserve vegetables, and 1 cup of liquid. Skim fat from reserved liquid; transfer liquid to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; gradually stir into juices. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Serve with beef and vegetables. If desired, top with fresh thyme.

