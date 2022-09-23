District 9 High School Football Schedule: Week 5

This week’s PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule brought to you by Nick’s Auto Body.

Friday, September 23

Central Clarion at Bradford, 7:00 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Ridgway, 7:00 p.m.



Keystone at Smethport, 7:00 p.m.Kane at Union/A-C Valley, 7:00 p.m.Karns City at Moniteau, 7:00 p.m.DuBois at Brookville, 7:00 p.m.Punxsutawney at St. Marys, 7:00 p.m.Coudersport at Cameron County, 7:00 p.m.Elk County Catholic at Otto-Eldred, 7:00 p.m.Penns Valley at Clearfield, 7:00 p.m.Curwensville at Everett, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

Brockway at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.

Bucktail at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.