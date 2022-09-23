Featured Local Job: Redi-Mix Truck Drivers

DuBrook is looking for qualified Class A and B CDL Truck Drivers that are hardworking, dedicated, and professional to join their team as concrete mixer drivers.

DuBrook is not just a job. It is a team of people dedicated to delivering a quality product with superior customer service. They treat their employees with respect and offer a compensation package that is one of the most competitive in the industry. DuBrook is looking for team members who are dedicated professionals. If you are looking for a career where you will be treated with respect, check out what they have to offer.

The starting wage is currently between $25.50 and $28.50. Additionally, drivers are offered full-time hours, and benefits including a 401k plan with an employer match provision, comprehensive health coverage that includes medical, dental, and vision, and paid leave time.

DuBrook is committed to taking care of its employees and offers a 75% company contribution towards the monthly premiums for all tiers of health coverage for eligible employees.

For more information or to apply, visit their website at https://dubrookinc.com/careers.

