Hursel Stanley Smith, 82, of Janeway Street in Kane, passed away on Monday (September 19, 2022) at the Sisters of Charity Hospital, Buffalo, NY.

He was born in Leeper on August 17, 1940 to Harold and Viola (McKinney) Smith.

In 1959, he married Lucy Riggs, his wife of 48 years, who passed away in 2007.

In 2009, in Kane, he married Dorothy Zacherl, who survives.

Before his retirement, Hursel was employed at Kane Magnetics as a supervisor after being a lead-man at Affiliated Industries for many years.

He was well-known for his outstanding work ethic.

He spent many hours a week keeping his yard perfectly landscaped.

Hursel was a Steeler fan forever and also was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a perfect role model for his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Dorothy, Hursel is survived by two brothers, Ron Smith of Kane and Richard Smith of NM; three sons, Hursel (Charlene) S. Smith Jr. of St. Marys, Larry (Conni) Smith of Ludlow and Dony Smith of Kane; four daughters, Joanne Ferraro, Christy (John) Debevec, Mary McGill and Sherry (Bill) McDowell all of Kane; a stepdaughter Linda (Jeff) Kinney of Kane; two stepsons, Jerry (Dawn) Bigley of Kane and Steve (Sheila) Bigley of CT.

Also surviving are many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife, Lucy Smith; brothers Lloyd E. Smith, Raymond Smith and Bill Smith; sisters Shirley Shaffer and Alice Harris; and his son-in-law, Barry McGill.

Visitation and graveside services will be private.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday at 12:00 noon at the Smith Family Camp on Gibbs Hill in Ludlow.

Burial will take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

